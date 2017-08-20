close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Karnataka BJP demands Siddaramaiah's resignation for 'misusing' ACB

Yeddyurappa is the first chief minister in south India to step down while in office following corruption charges.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 17:15
Karnataka BJP demands Siddaramaiah&#039;s resignation for &#039;misusing&#039; ACB

Bengaluru: Several BJP leaders in Karnataka on Sunday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for "misusing" the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) by forcing it to file "false" cases against opposition leaders, including B S Yeddyurappa, the state unit chief of the saffron party.

Those who demanded the chief minister's resignation included former deputy chief minister R Ashok and MP Shobha Karandlaje.

Speaking to reporters, Karandlaje attacked the state government for "weakening" the institution of Lokayukta by constituting the ACB, which is controlled by the chief minister.

"The ACB is not an autonomous body in its true sense. It takes directions from the chief minister and Siddaramaiah is using it to target the opposition leaders by foisting false cases against them," she alleged.

The ACB had recently filed FIRs against Yeddyurappa, accusing him of de-notifying 257 acres of land from a preliminary notification of 3,546 acres, meant for the formation of the Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout, "bypassing" the de-notifying committee's approval, when he was the chief minister between May, 2008 and July, 2011.

Karandlaje alleged that the FIRs were filed "in retaliation" to the Income Tax raids at minister D K Shivakumar's property, during the stay of a number of Gujarat Congress MLAs at a resort here.

She also condemned the ACB for putting pressure on the then special land acquisition officer of the Bengaluru Development Authority, H Basavarajendra, to "frame" Yeddyurappa.
In a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala, the officer had alleged that the ACB was putting pressure on him to give a statement against Yeddyurappa.

He had also claimed that he was named as an accused in the case because he refused to do so.

In a counter to his allegations, the ACB had released a statement, saying it was a feeble attempt by Basavarajendra to build a false defence.

Ashok said the officer's complaint proved that the FIRs against Yeddyurappa were politically motivated.

Yeddyurappa is the first chief minister in south India to step down while in office following corruption charges.

He has recently been named as the BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls.

TAGS

SiddaramaiahKarnatakaAnti-Corruption BureauYeddyurappaBengaluruKarnataka Assembly pollsKarnataka Assembly polls 2018

From Zee News

Utkal Express derailment: Railways suspends 4 officials, transfers 1; death toll 22
Uttar PradeshIndia

Utkal Express derailment: Railways suspends 4 officials, tr...

Malegaon blast case: SC to hear bail plea of Colonel Purohit, in jail for past 9 years, on Monday
India

Malegaon blast case: SC to hear bail plea of Colonel Purohi...

Bihar

Flood situation worsens in Bihar, death toll rises to 253

West Bengal

Flood situation improving in West Bengal barring Malda

Tamil Nadu

Talks on AIADMK merger has moved a step forward: Panneersel...

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed
World

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed

Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over drone sighting
India

Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over dron...

Do you know this country just created the world&#039;s smallest surgical robot?
Science

Do you know this country just created the world's smal...

WorldAsia

Ousted Pakistan PM Sharif to leave for London on Aug 24

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video