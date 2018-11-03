Karnataka by-polls live updates: Voting for 3 Lok Sabha, 2 assembly constituencies underway; CM Kumaraswamy's wife contesting

The polling for three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka began on Saturday, with the ruling Congress-JDS coalition facing a litmus test. The outcome of the polling is expected to have a bearing on the state's political scene.

The three parliamentary constituencies are -- Bellary, Shimoga, Mandya and the two legislative assembly constituencies are -- Jamkhandi and Ramanagaram.

The polls are significant as the coalition partners, who have decided to contest them together, have termed it as a "prelude" to the May 2019 general elections and called for a similar "grand secular alliance" against the BJP at the national level. BJP which has been questioning the longevity of the coalition government has predicted its fall once the by-poll results are out.

Polling in the by-polls will be held between 7 am to 6 pm with a total of 54,54,275 voters eligible to cast their franchise in about 6,450 polling stations.

There are a total 31 candidates in the fray in all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP. Counting of votes will be on November 6.

Among the prominent candidates in the fray is Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy, who is expected to have a smooth sail facing a virtual no-contest in Ramanagara after BJP nominee L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest and rejoined Congress, giving a jolt days before the polls.

Officials at the state Chief Electoral Officer's office said a total of 1,502 polling stations had been declared as sensitive.

Here are the live updates:

# BJP candidate Srikant Kulkarni casts his vote at booth no 150 in Hirepadasalgi village of Jamkhandi.

# BS Yeddyurappa casts his vote at a polling booth in ward no 132 at Shikaripura in Shimoga.

# Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa and his son BS Raghavendra visit Hucharaya Swamy Temple in Shimoga. BS Raghavendra is contesting from parliamentary constituency of Shimoga. "101 per cent my son (BS Raghavendra) is going to win the Shimoga seat. We are also going to win Bellary and Jamkhandi. We will get absolute majority in all the constituencies," Yeddyurappa.

# Polling starts at 7 am in Karnataka for three parliamentary constituencies -- Bellary, Shimoga, Mandya and two legislative assembly constituencies -- Jamkhandi and Ramanagaram.

# The announcement of the by-polls for the Lok Sabha seats came as a surprise to all the three major political parties in the state -- Congress, BJP and JD(S) -- who questioned the need for the exercise when the general elections are due early next year. Congress and JDS, who came together in a post-poll alliance after the assembly elections in May this year threw up a hung House, have decided to face the polls unitedly against the BJP, which they perceive as their common enemy. While the Congress has fielded its candidates in Jamkhandi and Ballari, JD(S) is contesting in Shivamogga, Ramanagara and Mandya under an electoral understanding.

# The bypolls brought to fore family politics with kin of several leaders being fielded. In Jamkhandi, Congress candidate Anand Nyamagowda, son of former MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, is pitted against Srikant Kulkarni of the BJP. In Shivamogga, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra is testing his fortunes against another former chief ministerS Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa of the JD(S). In Ballari, senior BJP leader Sriramulu's sister J Shantha is fighting against V S Ugrappa of the Congress, considered an outsider. In the Vokkaliga bastion of Mandya, JD(S)'s Shivarame Gowda, is pitted against a fresh face in Dr Siddaramaiah, a retired Commercial Tax officer from the BJP.

# BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission about the developments in Ramanagara and requested it to "annul" the elections immediately. During campaigning, open expression of displeasure by Congress workers came to fore in Ramanagara and Mandya constituencies that come under old Mysuru region over the party's decision to support the JDS candidates.

# The by-elections have been necessitated after Yeddyurappa (Shivamogga) and Sriramalu (Ballari), and C S Puttaraju of JD(S) (Mandya) resigned as MPs on their election to the assembly in May this year. Bypolls to Jamkhandi assembly seat was caused by the death of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagou.

