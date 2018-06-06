Karnataka cabinet expansion today; 12 Congress, 9 JDS MLAs to take oath as ministers

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka cabinet expansion

12 Congress and 9 JDS MLAs will take oath as ministers in Karnataka on Wednesday.

BENGALURU: Nearly two weeks after taking over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy will expand his Cabinet on Wednesday. 

According to reports, over 12 Congress MLAs are likely to take oath as ministers in the first expansion of the Kumaraswamy-led cabinet.

Apart from it, nine Janata Dal Secular (JDS) MLAs will also take the oath. The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers will be held at 2 pm at the Raj Bhavan in Karnataka's Bengaluru. 

The swearing-in of new ministers comes a day after the list of 12 Congress MLAs was reportedly finalised in a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and senior state Congress leaders.

The Gandhi scion is believed to have given his nod to the list of around 12 ministers which also includes DK Shivakumar who is likely to get an important portfolio.

''Congress' DK Shivakumar, KJ George and Priyank Kharge will take oath as Karnataka ministers today, among others,'' according to ANI.

Sources claim that the portfolio allocation finalised by Rahul Gandhi has been done with an aim to give equal representation to all sections and regions and keeping in mind the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

Sources further claimed that some portfolios may remain vacant on both sides to douse any discord in the two parties

The lone BSP legislator in Karnataka, N Mahesh, will be a part of the cabinet expansion and will be given a key portfolio, the sources said.

Ahead of this, Karnataka deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had told media that everything has been finalised and that they have submitted all the proposals, including portfolios to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his approval.

On June 1, the Congress-JD(S) alliance announced the allotment of portfolios among them.

As per the allocation, the Congress got the charge of 22 ministries, including the Home, Irrigation, Health, Agriculture and Women Child Welfare Ministries. While 12 ministries, including Finance and Excise, Public Works Department, Education, Tourism and Transport Ministries was allocated to the JD(S). 

(With Agency inputs) 

