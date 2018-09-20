हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to meet public once a month

Kumaraswamy, 58, who underwent a heart surgery in 2017, was meeting at least 3,000 people every week during the `Janata Darshan` (public interface) to listen to their grievances.  

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy would meet the public at his home-office in the city centre only once in a month, instead every week, an official said on Thursday.

"Doctors have advised him to meet people once a month," an official from the Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) told IANS here. 

Kumaraswamy, 58, who underwent a heart surgery in 2017, was meeting at least 3,000 people every week during the `Janata Darshan` (public interface) to listen to their grievances.

"The Chief Minister was developing fever and respiratory issues after the meetings which last over 12 hours and the doctors have advised him to hold them once a month," the official added.

Besides the Janata Darshan, started on September 1, at least 150 people are lining up outside the Chief Minister`s home-office every morning since he took office on May 23, seeking his intervention on various issues.

In July, about 250 unemployed youth from across the state were offered jobs after a special team from the CMO tied up with various companies to provide employment on Kumaraswamy`s directions.

Several poor people also come to the Chief Minister seeking help with housing, pension and other benefits from the state.

