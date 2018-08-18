हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to review situation in rain-hit Kodagu

The Chief Minister will pay a visit to rain-affected areas in Nanjangood and Kabini on August 19.

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to review situation in rain-hit Kodagu

BENGALURU: In the wake of heavy rainfall in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will on Saturday visit Kodagu to review relief operations being carried out in the district.

Kumaraswamy will also chair a high-level meeting with top officials around 10.30 AM in Krishna, his home office before leaving for Kodagu district. 

''Rescue operations will be over by evening. CM will visit Kodagu today to review flood situation. Relief camps have been set up for people. Food, water, doctors and facilities have been made available to them in relief camps,'' state minister Sa Ra Mahesh said.

The Chief Minister will pay a visit to rain-affected areas in Nanjangood and Kabini on August 19.

Kumaraswamy had earlier directed Kodagu district in-charge minister Sara Mahesh to ensure the supply of relief materials from Mysuru, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

In view of predictions about heavy rainfall in the days to come, Kumaraswamy had earlier directed collectors of various districts to remain on their toes to combat any untoward situation.

Out of 30 districts, as many as five districts namely, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga have been kept on high alert.

The Chief Minister had also urged the concerned officials in the said districts to review the situation in their vicinities and update the authorities in case of emergency.

Kumaraswamy had on Thursday announced a grant-in-aid of Rs 200 crore to the affected districts for relief work.

The Congress' Karnataka unit had set up three teams to assess the situation in the various districts affected by heavy rains.

The bus services from Mangalore to Bangaluru were dismissed by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) following landslides and heavy rain on Friday.

The Army joined rescue operations for people stranded in Kodagu district due to landslides. 

Torrential rains, which lashed the state since August 14, caused landslides and disrupted the normal life in the state. 

(With ANI Inputs)

