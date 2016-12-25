Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah caught on camera getting his shoelaces tied by man
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was on Sunday caught on camera getting his shoelaces tied by a man.
In the video, tweeted by ANI, CM Siddaramaiah is seen getting his laces tied and even offering his second leg to the man who was tying his shoelaces.
#WATCH: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah caught on camera while getting his shoe laces tied by a person, in Mysuru. pic.twitter.com/HSgIysInkz
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 25, 2016
As per a report, the man is believed to be an aide of the Chief Minister.
However, the media adviser to the Siddaramaiah has clarified in a tweet that the man seen tying the shoelaces is not his staff or employee but is a relative of the CM.
It is hereby clarified that the person tying CM Siddaramaiah's shoelaces is not his staff but his relative: Media Adviser to Karnataka CM
Meanwhile, slamming Chief Minister for the action, General Secretary of BJP in Karnataka CT Ravi said it showed the 'arrogance of a pseudo socialist.'
Arrogance of Pseudo Socialist @CMofKarnataka has no limits. Absolutely disgusting that Siddaramaiah gets his shoes fitted by an assistant. https://t.co/c6LWgJEq3h
— C.T.Ravi (@CTRavi_BJP) December 25, 2016
