Karnataka

Karnataka: Congress-JDS govt walking on thin ice? Mallikarjun Kharge says injustice done over portfolio allotment

BENGALURU: With protests going on by Congress leaders who were expecting ministerial berths, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge has admitted that injustice has been done while allocating portfolios in the newly-sworn in Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) government. "Injustice has been done to us and it should be corrected," Kharge said when asked about the distribution of portfolios in the Karnataka Cabinet. 

However, he added that despite the differences, all Congress leaders stand united. "Even those who complain that they are upset on not getting the Home Ministry, say that they will stay loyal to the party and have no plans of leaving it," he claimed. 

He added that the compromises for the allocation of berths between the JDS and the Congress was a well-thought-of decision. "To save constitution and democracy, we have to sometimes make sacrifices. Some members are dissatisfied and the high command and their representatives will definitely talk to them about it. They are also aware of the reason behind the decision," Kharge told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, supporters of Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy protested outside Bengaluru's Town Hall demanding ministerial berth for him.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had on Wednesday expanded his cabinet by inducting 25 ministers, with 14 members from the Congress and nine from JDS and one each from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the nascent Karnataka Pragnavanta Janata Paksha.

After the portfolio allotment, several Congress legislators have been upset and have held meetings in Bengaluru. Earlier, protests were also reported from different places including Belagavi, Haveri and Chellakere, where supporters ofJarkiholi, B C Patil and T Raghumurthy respectively, demanded Minister's post for their leaders.

The Congress had dropped several key members of the previous Siddaramaiah ministry, including MB Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Ramalinga Reddy, R Roshan Baig, HK Patil, Tanvir Sait, Shamanur Sivashankarappaand Satish Jarkhiholi.

