Karnataka Congress MLA Shivaram Hebbar claims bribe audio tape against BJP fake

BENGALURU: Even after the high-pitched political drama concluded in Karnataka after nearly a week, the mudslinging among the party leaders seems to have no end. In an embarrassment for the Congress, who is all set to form the government in the state in alliance with JDS, a lawmaker of the grand old party alleged that the video clip which his party had released accusing the BJP trying to lure their MLAs, is fake.

In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Shivaram Hebbar, Congress MLA from Yellapur, said that the voice of the woman heard in the audio tape is not of his wife. Condemning the incident, the Congress lawmaker said that his wife had never received any such call.

While the crucial power struggle was going on in Karnataka, the Congress had on Saturday released an audio clip claiming that the tape was of a recorded call by BJP leaders who tried to offer Rs 15 crore bribe to Hebbar's wife for the lawmaker's support. The MLA, however, has dismissed the claim terming the tape as fake and fabricated.

The post has come as a relief to the BJP following allegations made by the Congress of trying to buy lawmakers of the grand old party.

The Congress party had released a few more audio clips which purportedly revealed how the BJP attempted to lure Congress leaders to break ranks with the grand old party. The Congress had alleged that the BJP was repeatedly offering money to its MLAs in Karnataka in order for it to make up its deficit - a charge the saffron party has vehemently denied.

Following the development, the saffron party demanded an apology from the Congress for circulating fake audio tapes ahead of the crucial trial of strength in Karnataka.