Kiki Dance Challenge

Karnataka deputy CM G Parameshwara urges people not to take up 'Kiki Dance Challenge'

Kiki is an internet challenge thrown by Canadian rapper Drake, which involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to his song 'In My Feelings'.

Karnataka deputy CM G Parameshwara urges people not to take up &#039;Kiki Dance Challenge&#039;

Bengaluru/Hyderabad: The Karnataka government on Wednesday advised young people against taking on the 'Kiki dance challenge' as it would endanger their lives and that of others.

The advice of State Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is also the Home Minister, comes on a day when a couple of incidents of people indulging in the 'challenge' surfaced.

Kiki is an internet challenge thrown by Canadian rapper Drake, which involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to his song 'In My Feelings'.

"We have nothing against social media fads so long as they don't become a public nuisance and put the lives of people at risk," Parameshwara said in a tweet.

Parents should sensitise their children to the danger and keep a close watch, he said, reacting to a report about people in the city picking up the 'Kiki Challenge'.

Meanwhile, the police warned people against taking up the 'challenge' as it was a violation of traffic rules and an offence punishable by law.

"BCP's Kiki: If you dance for #KikiChallenge on the roads, we're sure of making you dance behind the bars!! Kiki Challenge may get you a KICK OF LAW not KICK OF DANCE #InMyFeelings or #InOurJail #KikiChallenge," the police tweeted.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police warned that anyone indulging #kikichallenge on the roads would be booked under section IPC section 268 (public nuisance) and under section 70 (b) of Hyderabad City Police Act.

Police said they have noticed that many young drivers under the influence of "#kikichallenge" were performing dances on the roads by jumping out of moving vehicles.

"Such acts draw criminal charges. Any untoward incident may occur while performing such perilous acts on roads," police said in a release.

