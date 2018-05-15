Karnataka election results 2018: Congress wins 13 seats in Bengaluru, BJP 11, JD(S) 2

Bengaluru: The Congress on Tuesday won 13 seats in Bengaluru, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 11 seats and the JD(S) 2.

In 2013, out of the total 28 seats, Congress had won 13 seats against the BJP’s 12.

Meanwhile, though the BJP initially looked set to sail through and win a simple majority in Karnataka on Tuesday, as the day progressed and more trends and results started pouring in, an outright victory seemed improbable.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party, but fell short of a majority. On the other hand, the Congress sprang a surprise, declaring it will back the also-ran JD(S) in forming the government. Seeking to throw a spanner in the BJP's works, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Congress's support to the JD(S).

Emerging from a huddle with senior Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Siddaramaiah said,"We have decided that the Congress will extend support to the JD(S) to form the government. That's the best way to keep the BJP out (of power)."

Elections for 222 seats in Karnataka was held on May 12. A record 72.36 percent of the 5.07 crore electorate cast their votes, with 27,908 electors in defence services exercising their franchise through postal ballots.

In all, 2,622 candidates, including 217 women contested the 222 seats, including 36 reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes.

Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.