Karnataka Assembly election results 2018

Karnataka election results: BJP workers celebrate in Delhi
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Celebrations broke out at the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday as the party appeared set to return to power in its southern bastion Karnataka.

Bharatiya Janata Party workers dressed in party colours saffron and green celebrated by bursting crackers, distributing sweets and dancing to the tune of drums, outside the party office. 

There were congratulatory hugs amid loud cheers for party leaders. 

Check Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 Live

The workers, who had come to the party office early in anticipation of a victory, assembled in large numbers outside the gates of the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg office. Many were armed with Holi colours. 

Several BJP leaders, including Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, joined the celebrations. Sweets were arranged at short notice amid rousing slogans of "Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai". 

Some carried placards with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. Many party workers wore saffron turbans. 

