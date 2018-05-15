Karnataka election results: BJP's CM face BS Yeddyurappa wins

Bengaluru: BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa was on Tuesday elected to the Karnataka Assembly from Shikaripura by 35,397 votes, the Election Commission announced.

Yeddyurappa, 75, defeated Congress nominee Goni Malatesha and seven others in his home constituency. This was the Bharatiya Janta Party leader`s eighth victory from Shikaripura since 1983.

Yeddyurappa, the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Shivamogga district, has lost only the 1999 Assembly election.