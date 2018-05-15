हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka Assembly election results 2018

Karnataka election results: BJP's CM face BS Yeddyurappa wins

BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa was on Tuesday elected to the Karnataka Assembly from Shikaripura by 35,397 votes, the Election Commission announced.

Karnataka election results: BJP&#039;s CM face BS Yeddyurappa wins
Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa was on Tuesday elected to the Karnataka Assembly from Shikaripura by 35,397 votes, the Election Commission announced.

Check Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 Live

Yeddyurappa, 75, defeated Congress nominee Goni Malatesha and seven others in his home constituency. This was the Bharatiya Janta Party leader`s eighth victory from Shikaripura since 1983.

Yeddyurappa, the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Shivamogga district, has lost only the 1999 Assembly election.

Tags:
Karnataka Assembly election results 2018Karnataka election results 2018Karnataka results 2018Karnataka assembly elections 2018Karnataka Assembly Election 2018Karnataka
Next
Story

Congress-JDS in Karnataka? When Siddaramaiah was made to eat his own words

Must Watch