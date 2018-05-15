हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka Assembly election results 2018

Karnataka election results: We have crossed half-way mark, says BJP
Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: The BJP said on Tuesday that it had crossed the half-way mark in the vote count in the Karnataka Assembly election.

"We are in a jubilant mood because we have crossed the half-way mark. We are confident of winning," Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman S. Shantharam told IANS.

Check Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 Live

No result has been declared so far. But the counting of the millions of votes polled on Saturday showed the BJP far ahead of the ruling Congress, leaving the JD-S at the third spot.

 

