Karnataka government formation drama live streaming on Zee News

BENGALURU: With Karnataka throwing a fractured mandate, confusion prevails over who will form government in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party, winning 104 seats, the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular stood second and third with wins on 78 and 38 seats respectively. Even before the counting was completed on Tuesday, the Congress offered support to the JDS agreeing to have HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister. However, the BJP also met the Governor staking claim to form the government.

Stating that HD Kumaraswamy would be the next chief minister of the JD-S-led government supported by the Congress in the state, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah quashed rumours that a section of MLAs of his party was unhappy over him joining hands with Congress. "We have decided that Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister. We are 117 together," Siddaramaiah said after a meeting between the two parties took place late in the evening.

Asked about reports of dissension among some Congress MLAs over the two parties coming together, Siddaramaiah said: "It's a baseless rumour."

Elections in Karnataka were held at 222 out of 224 seats, on May 12. Elections in two assembly constituencies have been deferred. A party or an alliance needs 112 seats to form the government in Karnataka. As the results of the poll in the state have left the assembly in hung, the final decision will be taken by the Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.

BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday asserted that he will be elected as the party leader. He also added that all the MLAs from the BJP will meet Governor to request him to allow the party to form a government in the state. "At 10:30 am in BJP legislative party meeting, I am going to be elected as party leader. After that, all MLAs are going to meet the Governor to request him to allow BJP to form govt. Now the ball is in the court of the Governor. We will do as he decides," he had said.