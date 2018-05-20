Karnataka government formation: There ought to be 'give and take' equation between Congress-JDS, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that there ought to be a 'give and take' equation in Karnataka. "Keeping everything in mind, there ought to be a 'give and take' equation," he was quoted as saying by DNA.

The three-day-old BJP government in Karnataka had collapsed on Saturday, minutes before the scheduled trust vote, with CM BS Yeddyurappa resigning with defeat staring him in the face. It was Yeddyurappa's shortest stint in power. He became the CM for the first time for seven days in 2007, but his government collapsed as the JD(S) reneged on honouring a power-sharing arrangement and withdrew support.

He became the chief minister for the second time when the BJP formed its first government in Karnataka in 2008. Yeddyurappa was at the helm of the state for over three years before he was made to quit following indictment by the Lokayukta in an alleged mining scam.

Hours later, HD Kumaraswamy, the chief ministerial candidate of the newly formed JS(S)-Congress-BSP alliance, met Governor Vajubhai Vala and said he has been invited to form the government. "Today, the BJP government failed to show their strength in the House. On that basis governor invited me to form the next government," Kumaraswamy told journalists.

However, Kumaraswamy later in the evening said the swearing-in would be held on May 23 as May 21 happens to be the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and therefore it would not be appropriate to hold the ceremony on that date. Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, in 1991.

The 58-year-old leader, son of JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, said the governor gave him 15 days to prove his majority, but asserted "we don't need 15 days". The newly-formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

The political instability in the state stemmed from a split verdict the electorate gave on May 15, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party but falling short of a majority. The Congress, which finished second with 78 seats, moved swiftly and stitched an alliance with 37-member JD(S), and even backed its leader Kumaraswamy for chief ministership, plunging the state into a welter of confusion, with accusations of bribery and poaching flying thick and fast.

