हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tipu Sultan jayanti

Karnataka government to hold Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations, bans processions

The birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of the princely state of Mysore, have been held on November 10 by the state government since 2016.

Karnataka government to hold Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations, bans processions
File photo: Tableau of Karnataka during the Republic Day parade in Delhi

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has given its consent to hold Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the state. However, no one will be allowed to hold processions on the occassion.  

"The government will celebrate Tipu Jayanti, but all processions, both for and against have been banned. We have requested 10 companies of RAF from Centre. All officers have been informed," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said. The government has warned of stern action against those trying to violate law and order that day.

The Karnataka government had on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) for trying to disturb communal harmony over the issue of 'Tipu Jayanti' celebrations on November 10. 

"BJP has been trying to disturb communal harmony on the Tipu Jayanti issue. We will not allow them to do it. Any attempt to disrupt law and order will be dealt with an iron hand," Parameshwara said.

The birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of the princely state of Mysore, have been held on November 10 by the state government since 2016.

The government's decision to celebrate the day on November 10 2016 had drawn flak from BJP and the RSS, who had termed it as "minority appeasement".

Meanwhile, union minister Ananthkumar Hegde had requested the state government not to include his name in the invitation card for the event. But Parameshwara said that Hegde's name had already been included in he card and it was up to him to decide whether he wanted to attend the function or not.

Hegde had made a similar request last year also. In 2016,he had flayed the government for celebrating Tipu Jayanti despite opposition from some sections of society living in coastal belts and Kodagu areas, claiming that the ruler was "against Kannada language and anti-Hindu".

Subsequently, Hegde was arrested for threatening to disrupt celebrations in Uttara Kannada district.

Another minister Jayamala, without naming BJP, said she was at a loss to understand why some people were upset over the celebrations and requested that everyone cooperate to ensure that the event passed off smoothly. 

Tags:
Tipu Sultan jayantiTipu Sultan Jayanti celebrationsTipu SultanKarnataka

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close