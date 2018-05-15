Karnataka Governor likely to call BJP to form government, oath ceremony on May 17: Sources

BENGALURU: Amid dramatic political developments in Karnataka, the sources on Tuesday said that the state's Governor may call BJP - the single largest party in May 12 assembly elections - to form the government in the state and the oath ceremony may take place on May 17.

Though there has been no confirmation in this regard so far, the sources told Zee News that Governor Vajubhai Vala is most likely to call the BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa to form the government.

The sources further claimed that the new government led by BS Yeddyurappa may be administered the oath of office and secrecy on May 17. The development came shortly after a JDS-Congress delegation met the Governor and submitted the letter of support to him.

Adding a new twist to the Karnataka assembly elections 2018 – the outcome of which was declared on Tuesday – the Congress party today extended its full support to HD Kumaraswamy of JDS, which emerged as a kingmaker after the keenly contested elections here.

Ahead of the Congress-JDS delegation, BSY also met Governor Vajubhai Vala and staked claim to form the government in the state after his party swept the single-phase assembly elections on May 12.

During his meeting with the Governor, BSY, as the popular Lingayat leader is known among his supporters, asked to be allowed to prove majority in the 225-member Karnataka Assembly.

Yeddyurappa went to meet the Governor along with party leader and Union Minister Ananth Kumar after results from Saturday's Assembly election threw up a split verdict.

Earlier, while addressing a press briefing, BSY said that the people of Karnataka have supported the party in a big way in the May 12 Assembly elections.

"People of Karnataka supported the BJP in a big way. Our party leaders will take a decision on the next course of action after the results of all 222 Assembly seats are declared," Yeddyurappa told reporters.

BSY was earlier elected to the Karnataka Assembly from Shikaripura constituency by 35,397 votes.

Out of 225 Karnataka Assembly segments, 222 went to the polls on May 12. The election in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar seat was delayed to May 28 due to the recovery of a large number of voter ID cards. The election in Jayanagar segment was countermanded in the wake of the demise of BJP candidate BN Vijaya Kumar on May 4.

At present, the majority mark is 112 as results will be declared for only 222 seats. While Karnataka Assembly has 225 seats, voting takes place for 224 constituencies as one is a nominated member from the Anglo-Indian community.

A total of 2,655 candidates are in the fray for the 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly. Among the candidates are four sitting and former chief ministers - the current CM Siddaramaiah, former BJP chief ministers BS Yeddyurappa and Jagdish Shettar, and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. There are 219 women, too, among the aspirants. While the BJP contested on all 224 seats, the Congress put up its candidates in 222 and the JD(S) in 201 seats.

According to the state Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar 72.13 percent voters came out to exercise their franchise which is the highest in the Karnataka Assembly elections since the 1952 state polls.

Karnataka witnessed a high-decibel campaign with big names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi leading the battle for the BJP and the Congress respectively.

Karnataka's outgoing CM Siddaramaiah had on Sunday sounded confident of Congress retaining power and added that this was his last election. He contested from two seats - Chamundeshwari and Badami. He won from Badami but lost in Chamundeshwari.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has so far won 68 seats and is leading in another 36, as per the Election Commission figures.

The party is eight seats short of the halfway mark of 112 seats.

(With Agency inputs)