Karnataka

Karnataka govt to build 125-feet tall statue of 'Mother Cauvery' at Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir

BENGALURU: The HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka has proposed to build a 125-feet tall statue of Mother Cauvery at the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in Mandya district. 

According to news agency ANI, the JDS-Congress government has also proposed to build a museum complex, two glass towers measuring 360 feet which will provide a bird's eye view of KRS reservoir.

Additionally, a bandstand, an indoor stadium and a replica of historical monuments will also be built to give a boost to tourism in the region. 

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,200 crore, the ANI reported.

A decision to this effect was taken following a meeting of state's Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar and Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh with top officials on Tuesday. 

Talking to reporters, DK Shivakumar said that a 'new lake would be created next to the reservoir on which structures will come up'.

The statue will be installed atop the museum complex and between the two glass towers, the minister said.

''It is not exactly a statue, it will be like a tower. The land already belongs to the state govt and we will be inviting investors to invest in it, no govt money will be used. It will be a tourist destination,''  Shivakumar said while commenting on the proposed statue of Mother Cauvery.

The announcement from the Karnataka government comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 597-ft tall 'Statue of Unity' dedicated to the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on his birth anniversary in Gujarat.

The imposing monument is twice the height of 'Statue of Liberty' and is built on an islet, Sadhu Bet, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district.

Interestingly, the Statue of Unity is nearly 100 feet taller than China's Spring Temple Buddha, which was till now the tallest statue with a height of 502 feet. 

