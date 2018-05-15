Karnataka has rejected Congress's 'dynastic politics': Amit Shah

New Delhi: With the BJP emerging as the single largest party in Karnataka, party chief Amit Shah today said the state has shown trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "clean governance" and rejected the Congress's "dynastic politics"

"Like rest of the nation, the great land of Karnataka has shown its unwavering trust in PM Narendra Modi's clean, transparent and pro-development governance," Shah said in a tweet, as he congratulated the the BJP's Karnataka unit and party's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa for their "relentless" efforts.

"This mandate clearly reflects that Karnataka has rejected Congress's corruption, dynastic politics and divisive casteism," he said, thanking the people of Karnataka for making the BJP the single largest party.

Shah today dispatched three Union ministers, including Prakash Javadekar, J P Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, to Karnataka to talk to potential allies to cobble up a majority for forming a government in the state.

The Congress and the JD(S) have joined hands and staked claim to form a government.

According to the Election Commission figures, the Congress has won or is leading in 78 seats, while the corresponding figure for the JD(S) was 37 and for the BJP it was 104.

The majority mark is 112 in the 222-member Assembly. Voting for two seats is yet to take place.