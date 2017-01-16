Karnataka: Police officer arrested for raping mentally-challenged woman in Tumkur
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 10:48
Representational image
Bengaluru: A 50-year-old Assistant sub-inspector was on Monday arrested for allegedly raping a mentally-challenged woman in the Tumkur district of Karnataka.
According to News18 report, the victim, a 30-year-old mentally challenged woman, had stepped out of her house on Sunday and lost her way. She was reportedly offered help by ASI Ramesh who, seeing an opportunity, raped her in his car.
The woman was able to identify Ramesh, who was later arrested from Tumkur and has been suspended from the duty.
IGP central range Karnataka, Seemanth Kumar Singh said the driver of the car in which the ASI took the woman along, has also been arrested.
First Published: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 10:48
