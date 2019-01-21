Karnataka political drama continues, Siddaramaiah calls for another CLP meeting today

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has called for another Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru at 11 am on Monday. Like the previous time, all party MLAs have been directed to attend the meeting.

Calling another such meeting last week, Siddaramaiah had warned the MLAs saying that anti-defection law would be used against those who fail to attend the meeting and it would be assumed that the member himself has decided to resign from the primary membership of the Congress party.

The CLP meeting is called amid the ongoing political drama in the state where the ruling Congress-JDS government has levelled horse trading allegations on BJP and claimed that it is trying to topple the seven-month-old coalition government.

In an ugly turn in the ongoing power game in the state, Congress MLA Anand Singh was on Sunday hospitalised after being allegedly injured during a brawl with party legislator JN Ganesh, even as the party issued notices to its four legislators who skipped the crucial CLP meeting amid BJP's alleged poaching attempt.

In its notices to four MLAs on Sunday, the party sought to know why action should not be taken against them under the anti-defection law for not attending the Friday's Congress Legislature Party Meeting that was a show of strength against BJP's alleged bid to dislodge the ruling coalition.

