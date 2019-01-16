Karnataka political drama: JDS MLA says BJP leader offered Rs 60 crore to party member

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing political drama in Karnataka, Janata Dal (Secular) MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda confirmed that one of his party leaders was offered Rs 60 crore and a ministerial post by the former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagadish Shettar. Refusing the offer, the JDS leader informed Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy about it.

Gowda's statement comes at a time when the ruling Congress-JDS government has levelled horse trading allegations on BJP, claiming that it is trying to topple the seven-month-old coalition government.

"One person from JDS has been offered Rs 60 crore and a minister post by former Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar. He refused the offer & informed HD Kumaraswamy," Shivalinge Gowda said on Tuesday.

On the same day, in a significant development in Karnataka politics, two Independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar had withdrawn support from the Kumaraswamy led Congress-JDS government. After their exit, the MLAs pledged their support to the BJP, giving fuel to allegations of horse trading flung by the ruling coalition at the saffron party.

Both lawmakers, staying at a hotel in Mumbai, sent identical letters to the Governor and requested him to take "necessary action", a move that reduced the ruling coalition's strength to 118, but still kept it in the safe zone in the 224-member assembly.

In the 224-member Assembly, the BJP has 104 members, Congress-79, JD-S 37, BSP, KPJP and Independent one each, besides the Speaker. The Bahujan Samaj party, KPJP and an Independent were supporting the coalition.