Karnataka Assembly election results 2018

BJP leads in Karnataka, party workers begin celebration in state

Photo: ANI

Bengaluru: Hundreds of BJP activists celebrated on Tuesday across Karnataka as the BJP appeared set to dethrone the Congress in the state.

Waving BJP flags and dancing to drum beats, the activists, as well as some leaders, cheered loudly in the party office here at Malleswaram. Many shouted slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah.

Vote count on Tuesday from Saturday's Assembly election showed the Bhratiya Janata Party almost touching the half-way mark in the 224-seat House. Polling, however, took place only in 222 seats.

