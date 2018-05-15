Karnataka poll results trailer of 2019 Lok Sabha polls: J&K Dy CM

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday termed the BJP's win in the Karnataka Assembly elections a "trailer" of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said the party would secure a majority on its own in the general elections.

"It's a trailer of 2019. The BJP will retain power and form government on its own strength," Gupta told reporters here.

Asked about the BJP's prospects in the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the party would win more than its present number of 25 seats.

Gupta along with Director General of BSF K K Sharma, Director General of J&K Police S P Vaid and other senior paramilitary, police and civil officers laid wreath at the coffin containing the mortal remains of BSF Constable Devender Singh Baghel, killed in Pakistani firing, at the frontier headquarters of the force.

"I salute the sacrifice of Baghel and other jawans who laid down their lives safeguarding the borders of the country,? the deputy chief minister said. ?

The security forces were doing their job "quite satisfactorily" and they were alive to the situation, he said, when asked about five terrorists infiltrating into the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district from across the International Border (IB) on Sunday night.

"It is the duty of the security forces to deal with such threats and they are doing their job very well. They are alive to the situation and are fully capable to tackle any eventuality,? he said."

Gupta said he would chair a meeting to review the security situation in the state ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on May 19.?

Asked about opt-repeated statements of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for dialogue with Pakistan despite frequent ceasefire violations, Gupta said, "Dialogue should be held with Pakistan, but the offer should come from that side."?

In response to another question about amnesty to stone-pelters and the demand for ceasefire during the holy month of Ramzan, he said, "Amnesty has already been given to the (first time) stone-pelters. As far as the Ramzan ceasefire is concerned, the demand should come from the other side (militants and separatists)."