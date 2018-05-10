Karnataka: On last day of campaigning, BJP to hold roadshows in over 150 assembly constituencies

BENGALURU: The high-voltage campaigning for the crucial Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will come to an end at 5 pm on Thursday. With just two days remaining for May 12 polls in the Congress-ruled state, top leaders from main political parties will today make a last-ditch effort to woo voters.

According to reports, several big rallies and public meetings are lined up in many parts of Karnataka today. The BJP will hold roadshows in over 150 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. ''As we enter the last day of the public campaign, the BJP is organising roadshows in more than 150 assembly constituencies today attended by our central leaders and CMs of various states. Our workers are reaching millions of voters at their homes and heralding a new Karnataka,'' the Karnataka BJP said in a tweet.

As we enter the last day of public campaign, the BJP is organising road shows in more than 150 assembly constituencies today attended by our central leaders and CM's of various states. Our workers are reaching millions of voters at their homes & heralding a new Karnataka. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 10, 2018

BJP chief Amit Shah and the party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa will hold a roadshow in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Badami constituency.

Apart from this, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will campaign for their party on the final day of campaigning. Meanwhile, regional parties, including JD-S, will also make all-out efforts to convince the voters.

Must Read: Karnataka polls: Most pre-poll surveys show Congress ahead, but BJP close second

In the recent past, the two main political parties - BJP and ruling Congress - have extensively attacked each other in a bid to persuade the electorate of the state as a win in this election is also likely to give an edge for 2019 General Elections to the winning party.

A total of 2655 candidates, including 219 women, are in the poll fray in the Karnataka election.

In 2018, 2436 males will be contesting the elections as compared to 2788 in 2013, a difference of 352 less.

This year, 219 women are in the poll fray as opposed to 170 in 2013, a difference of 49. There are 800 registered candidates from unrecognised political parties contesting the polls this year, compared to 832 in 2013, a difference of 32.

In 2018, 1155 independent candidates are contesting the state polls as compared to 1223 in 2013, that is, 68 less.

The election in Karnataka will be held on May 12 in 223 constituencies, out of 225 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly while the counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15.

The election for one constituency has been postponed following the death of BN Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar BJP candidate.

(With Agency inputs)