Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi seeks blessings at Godchi Temple in Ramdurg

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday said the present Karnataka government had failed in all fronts.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 26, 2018, 14:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday sought blessings at the Godchi Temple in Ramdurg, Karnataka.

Rahul is on the second leg of his three-day tour of northern parts of Karnataka. This is his second visit to the state in less than a fortnight.

Karnataka is slated to go to the polls in a few months.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Congress president continued to target the Prime Minister in his campaign in poll-bound Karnataka and asked why Narendra Modi, who had described himself as the country's "chowkidar", was "silent" on the PNB fraud.

"Modi ji comes to Karnataka and speaks about corruption. He had told the country not to make him Prime Minister but make him the chowkidar (watchman) of the country," he had said at party rallies in Vijapura and Bagalkote districts in north Karnataka.

Rahul had added, "On one side there is his party's (former) chief minister (BS Yeddyurappa) who had gone to jail and on the other side are the other four former ministers of the BJP government who had gone to jail, sitting in between them, Modi speaks about corruption."

Further, hitting out at PM Modi on demonetisation, the Congress president had said, "Modi ji told the country to stand in line (queues at banks) for the fight against corruption.You would not have seen a single rich person or someone wearing suit-boot in the line."

He had alleged that all the "thieves" in India had converted their black money into white with the help of PM Modi.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Monday said the present Karnataka government had failed in all fronts.

Addressing the media in Kalaburagi, Shah stated that corruption and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government have become synonymous.

"Karnataka government has failed in all fronts, be it law and order or development, it has failed. Corruption cases are on a rise. Corruption and Siddaramaiah government have become synonymous," he said.

The BJP president also alleged the Siddaramaiah government for showing insensitive attitude towards families of the farmers who committed suicide.

"The insensitive attitude of the Siddaramaiah government towards families of the farmers who committed suicide is deplorable," he said.

Shah added that withdrawing all the cases against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has shown the unidirectional action by Siddaramaiah.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

