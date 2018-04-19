Karnataka polls: Sacrifice sleep to bring BJP to power, Amit Shah tells booth-level workers

Bengaluru: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday asked his party booth level workers to sacrifice their comfort and sleep till state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa is sworn in as CM of Karnataka.

Addressing BJP's booth level presidents and shakti kendra chiefs at Devanahalli, he said, "We have won elections in 14 states since 2014. Now the elections are due in the 15th state of Karnataka. Any guess what will happen?," he asked and the workers responded, shouting "BJP (will win). It's not an ordinary election. It is our grand entry in South India."

"I want to appeal to all the booth level workers and shakti kendra chiefs that you have to sacrifice your comfort and sleep till the time Yeddyurappa swears in as CM on May 15," Shah added.

He further said that changing the regime has become essential as Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had "ruined" Bengaluru that was one of the highest revenue generating cities of the country.

April 24 is the last date for filing nominations for the Assembly elections while scrutiny will be taken up on April 25. The last date for withdrawal is April 27. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm across the state on May 12. Votes will be counted on May 15.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful voting amid tight security at 58,546 polling booths across 224 constituencies, using Electronic Voting Machines along with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails.

As many as 450 polling booths are `pink booths`, managed by all-women officials, including police, in all Assembly segments, as per reports.

The southern state has 4.96 crore registered electors, including 2.52 crore men and 2.44 crore women. Over 15 lakh are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

About 3.5 lakh security personnel will be deployed during the polling in the state.

(With Agency inputs)