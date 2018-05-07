Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah attacks PM Modi over Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he let Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi escape from the country.

"He (PM) calls himself a 'chowkidar'. He let Nirav Modi and Mallaya escape, what kind of 'chowkidar' is he? He keeps saying 'achhe din' but where are 'achhe din'? He thinks that just because he is saying it in Hindi we won't understand but we understand pretty well," he said.

On Sunday too, Siddaramaiah had lashed out at PM Modi for making "personal attacks" and speaking at a "low level".

The Prime Minister was using a language that did not befit the office he held, the Congress leader had said, taking exception to PM Modi calling his dispensation a "10 percent government" and "seedha rupaiah sarkar" while attacking him over alleged corruption.

"We expected a dignified language from him (PM Modi). But what he spoke was the BJP's language and not the one of a civilised person. He spoke at a very low level... This is not the language of the Prime Minister," he had told reporters, as per PTI.

Maintaining that he neither made personal comments nor used unparliamentary words, Siddaramiah said, "When he (PM Modi) spoke in an uncivilised manner, initially I thought I would not react. But I was forced to attack him because otherwise, the people would have perceived it as the truth."

Referring to PM Modi calling his dispensation a "10 percent government," Siddaramaiah had wanted to know if the Prime Minister had any evidence to back his charge.

Accusing PM Modi of not honouring any of his promises in the last four years, he had said, "He has totally failed. He is lying to hide his failure."

Polling in the southern state will be held on May 12 and counting of votes will be done on May 15.

(With Agency inputs)