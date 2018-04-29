Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah flays Modi government for not fulfilling promises

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday attacked the Modi-led government for "not fulfilling" its several poll promises and said the state Assembly elections among other things will also be about "broken promises" of the BJP.

The Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled on May 12 while the counting of votes is to be taken up on May 15.

"This election is also about broken promises of the @narendramodi Govt. 1 Black money didn't become white. 2 People didn't get Rs 15 lakh in their accounts. 3 People's money lost value due to demonetisation. They were made to stand in line to get their own money," he said in a series of tweets.

"Modi also failed to provide employment and asked job aspirants to sell pakodas and check the increase in fuel prices despite international crude oil prices plummeting," Siddaramaiah said.

"4 Unemployed are asked to sell Pakodas 5 International crude oil prices have fallen drastically but petrol/diesel prices keep increasing. 6 Corruption free Govt was promised, but banks are being looted," he further tweeted.

The mission in this election is also to defeat anti-development and communal BJP, besides opportunist JD(S), who are working together and also to protect the Indian Constitution from BJP who have plans to change it, the chief minister said.

"This #KarnatakaElection2018 the mission is to defeat anti-Development & communal BJP & opportunist JDS, who are working together. This election is also about protecting our Constitution from BJP whose declared intention it is to change the Constitution," he tweeted.

Siddaramaiah said his government is fighting the election for 'your mandate' to continue its good work in the last five years and wants to make the state number one in all major sectors.

"We are also fighting this Election for your mandate to continue our good work in the last 5 years. We have made Karnataka No1 in many sectors. We will now make Karnataka No1 in all major sectors. We will specially focus on sustainable Jobs & infrastructure," he tweeted.