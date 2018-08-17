Karnataka rains: HD Kumaraswamy to review relief operations in Kodagu district

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will visit Kodagu on Saturday to review the situation across the district. He will be reviewing the relief operations across Kodagu district where landslides and waterlogging followed after incessant rain on Friday.

Kumaraswamy will chair a high-level meeting at 10.30 am in Krishna and leave for Kodagu thereafter. He will be visiting the rain-affected areas in Nanjangood and Kabini on Aug 19.

Visuals of waterlogging and landslides in the Kushalnagar and Kodagu district in Karnataka were released by ANI on Friday. Army joined rescue operations for people stranded in Kodagu district due to landslides.

"Army has joined the rescue operation along with National Disaster Response Force, Fire department, Quick Response Team, among others," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Trains services between Karnataka and Kerala have also been partially dismissed. Around 17 trains between Karnataka and Kerala have been canceled. 8 trains have been partially canceled and 2 diverted due to heavy rains in the state.

The bus services from Mangalore to Bangaluru has been dismissed by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) following landslides and heavy rain.

Kumaraswamy had on Thursday announced a grant-in-aid of Rs 200 crore to the affected districts for relief work.