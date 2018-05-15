Karnataka results a setback for Rahul: Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi: The results of Karnataka Assembly election are a "big setback" to Rahul Gandhi as the face of Congress and the opposition, Lok Janshakti Party president and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said today.

"What could be the future of a person if he has no present. Unless the opposition or its alliance partners accept him (Gandhi), there is no future (for him) and now everyone is holding him responsible for the defeat in Karnataka and accusing him of not taking them onboard," Paswan told reporters.

Asserting that the mandate is in favour of the BJP in Karnataka, he expressed confidence that it will form government in the state.

"I have full faith that the BJP will form the new government in Karnataka as it has mandate in the state," he said.

BJP's victory in Karnataka will prove true its president Amit Shah's slogan of "Congress-mukt Bharat" as the party will be restricted to Punjab, Puduchery and Mizoram only, he said.

"The biggest setback is for Rahul as the face of Congress. He was projecting himself as the prime ministerial candidate in 2019 and claiming victory of his party. This all has now ended.

"The Congress had a majority government in Karnataka but now they are talking about an alliance with JD(S). It's their defeat."

All opposition parties rallying behind Rahul Gandhi is no longer a possibility in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Paswan said.

He also slammed the opposition parties for adopting "double standard" on EVM issue and holding it responsible for their defeat.