हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka Assembly election results 2018

Karnataka results: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti congratulates BJP for its stellar performance

The BJP appeared headed for a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly, with its candidates leading in 115 constituencies, leaving the ruling Congress way behind.

Karnataka results: J&amp;K CM Mehbooba Mufti congratulates BJP for its stellar performance

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday congratulated the BJP for its "stellar performance" in Karnataka assembly elections.

"Hearty congratulations to @BJP4India for their stellar performance in Karnataka," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

The BJP appeared headed for a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly, with its candidates leading in 115 constituencies, leaving the ruling Congress way behind, according to the latest trends available for 220 of the state's 222 seats where polling was held.

Check Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 Live

Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate. 

In the outgoing Assembly, the Congress had 122 seats, BJP and JD(S) 40 each, and smaller parties and independents 22. 

Tags:
Karnataka Assembly election results 2018Karnataka election results 2018Karnataka results 2018Karnataka assembly elections 2018Karnataka Assembly Election 2018Karnataka
Next
Story

Karnataka assembly election results 2018: Time for Congress to change its name to 'PMP', says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Must Watch