Karnataka RR Nagar Assembly poll results: Congress leader Muniratha leads

BENGALURU: As counting of votes for by-elections to four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly constituencies is underway, early trends suggest that Congress candidate Munirathna is leading by over 44000 votes from Karnataka's RR Nagar (Rajarajeshwarinagar) Assembly seat.

Nearly 53 per cent voter turnout was recorded in RR Nagar in all 471 polling stations on May 28.

The constituency was earlier scheduled to go to polls on May 12 with 222 other constituencies of Karnataka. The voting was, however, postponed following the recovery of alleged fake voter ID cards.

A total of 14 candidates are in the fray in the constituency.

Contesting for the seat are Munirathna from Congress, BJP's Muniraju Gowda, Janata Dal (Secular) candidate G. H. Ramachandra and 11 other candidates.

A day ahead of the May 12 polling for Karnataka Assembly elections, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality by Election Commission (EC) officials on May 8.

Following the recovery of the voter IDs, a political slugfest had broken out between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both accusing each other of being involved in the scam.

Taking the decision, the Election Commission (EC) countermanded the polling in the constituency.

The Janata Dal (Secular) has not fielded their candidate from this constituency and supported Congress candidate Munirathna.

(With inputs from ANI)