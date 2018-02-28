Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2018: Apply before March 12, check psi18.ksp-online.in for more details

NEW DELHI: The application process of Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2018 to fill 164 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) has begun.

The candidates who are willing to apply can visit the official website of Karnataka State Police (KSP) at psi18.ksp-online.in.

The last date for applying is March 12.

Aspirants who are applying for the posts must possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognized university or institution.

The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs 250 while for SC and ST candidates the fee is Rs 100.

The selection process involves three stages - ET (Endurance Test) and PST (Physical Standard Test), Written examination and Viva.

The pay scale will range between Rs 20,000 to Rs 36,300 per month.

How to apply for KSP Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2018:

- Visit psi18.ksp-online.in

- Click on 'New Application'

- Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process

The candidates are suggested to download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.