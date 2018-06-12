Karnataka teachers, graduate-constituency elections result live updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal Secular (JDS), Congress

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka teachers constituency election results

The counting of votes for Karnataka Teachers and Graduate Constituency elections in underway and the results are set to be declared on Tuesday. The polling in six Legislative Council seats were conducted on June 8.

The counting of votes for Karnataka Teachers and Graduate Constituency elections in underway and the results are set to be declared on Tuesday. The polling in six Legislative Council seats were conducted on June 8.

The six seats that went to elections were Karnataka South East teachers constituency, Karnataka South teachers constituency, Karnataka South West teachers constituency, Karnataka South West graduates constituency, Bangalore graduates constituency and Karnataka North East graduates constituency.

A total of 35 candidates are in fray from the seats and the main parties that contested the elections are Congress, Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) among others.

Here are the updates:

Marithibbegowda of the JDS is leading by more than 450 votes after completion of first round of counting of votes.

In Kalaburgi, the candidates in fray are Dr Chandrashekhar B Patil of Congress, ND Pratap Reddy of JDS, Vatal Nagaraj from Kannada Movement Party, among others.

In Bangalore graduates constituency, the candidates are Ramesh Babu of JDS, M Rappa from Congress.

