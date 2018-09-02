हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka elections

Karnataka Urban Local Body elections counting on September 3

The civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 Urban Local Bodies, but polls in three of them had to be postponed due to heavy rains and flash floods.

Karnataka Urban Local Body elections counting on September 3

Kalaburagi: The counting of votes for the Urban Local Body elections in Karnataka will take place on September 3. The voting for the elections was held on August 31 for 102 urban local bodies across the state.

Polling was held in 2,529 wards spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of three city corporations. The voting started at 7 in the morning and ended at 5 PM. Around 40,000 security personnel had been deployed in cities and towns for the voting.

The civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 Urban Local Bodies, but polls in three of them - Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar - had to be postponed due to heavy rains and flash floods in Kodagu district. Several residents have been living in relief camps after their houses were severely damaged in the floods.

