हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karanataka

Karnataka: Will probe every scam perpetrated by Congress in last five years, says BJP

The BJP on Sunday vowed to initiate a probe into every alleged scam perpetrated by Congress in last five years in Karnataka.

Karnataka: Will probe every scam perpetrated by Congress in last five years, says BJP

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing political slugfest in the poll-bound Karnataka, the main opposition party BJP on Sunday promised to initiate a thorough probe into all scams perpetrated by the ruling Congress dispensation in the last five years if it came to power after the May 16 assembly elections in the southern state.

BS Yeddyurappa, the former Karnataka chief minister and veteran BJP leader, today said that if his party comes to power after the May 16 elections, he will initiate a probe into all alleged scams perpetrated by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress regime during past five years of its rule in the state.

BS Yeddyurappa, who is also popularly known as BSY, further stated that his government will ensure that those guilty of corruption will not be spared. 

''Within one month of coming to power, I'll abolish ACB and reinstitute Lokayukta with full powers. I'll also order a comprehensive probe into every scam perpetrated by Congress is last 5 years. No culprit will go unpunished,'' BSY said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, the Lingayat strongman also slammed the ruling Congress for not doing enough to check the rampant corruption in the state and vowed to clean up the bureaucracy.

In one such tweet, the veteran BJP leader and the party's chief ministerial candidate also stressed upon the need to appoint more upright and honest officers to strengthen the bureaucracy and bring more transparency and accountability in governance.

BSY also attacked the Congress government for degrading the status of Bengaluru from a world-class IT city to a 'Garbage City' and shared his vision for the revival of the city.

BSY said that there was no dearth of funds for addressing the issues that plague the city what was needed is a strong political will to that.     

''There is no dearth of funds for solving the issues that plague 'namma' Bengaluru. The only thing that is missing is a comprehensive plan and the necessary political will to address these issues. We will change the status quo,'' he tweeted.

He also promised to shut down many illegal cow slaughter houses functioning in and around the city and vowed to deal with them strictly.

''I am told that many illegal cow slaughter houses function in and around Bengaluru. We will have to deal with them strictly, even if it doesn't please everyone,'' BSY said in a one such tweet.

Amid escalating war of words between the two parties, there are intense speculations in the political circles in Karnataka that BSY will directly challenge Siddaramaiah in the upcoming assembly elections here. The Congress party has, meanwhile, welcomed this, saying if BSY contests elections against Siddaramaiah, it will only help the Congress win in the state.   

The assembly elections in Karnataka is slated on May 12 and the poll results will be announced on May 15.

Tags:
KaranatakaKarnataka assembly elections 2018BJPBS YeddyurappaCongress
Next
Story

BS Yeddyurappa attacks Siddaramaiah for reducing Bengaluru to 'Garbage City', rampant corruption

Must Watch