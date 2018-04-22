Karnataka: Will probe every scam perpetrated by Congress in last five years, says BJP

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing political slugfest in the poll-bound Karnataka, the main opposition party BJP on Sunday promised to initiate a thorough probe into all scams perpetrated by the ruling Congress dispensation in the last five years if it came to power after the May 16 assembly elections in the southern state.

BS Yeddyurappa, the former Karnataka chief minister and veteran BJP leader, today said that if his party comes to power after the May 16 elections, he will initiate a probe into all alleged scams perpetrated by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress regime during past five years of its rule in the state.

BS Yeddyurappa, who is also popularly known as BSY, further stated that his government will ensure that those guilty of corruption will not be spared.

''Within one month of coming to power, I'll abolish ACB and reinstitute Lokayukta with full powers. I'll also order a comprehensive probe into every scam perpetrated by Congress is last 5 years. No culprit will go unpunished,'' BSY said in a tweet.

Within one month of coming to power, I'll abolish ACB and re institute Lokayukta with full powers. I'll also order a comprehensive probe into every scam perpetrated by Congress is last 5 years. No culprit will go unpunished : Shri @BSYBJP #NewBengaluruForNewIndia — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 22, 2018

In a series of tweets, the Lingayat strongman also slammed the ruling Congress for not doing enough to check the rampant corruption in the state and vowed to clean up the bureaucracy.

In one such tweet, the veteran BJP leader and the party's chief ministerial candidate also stressed upon the need to appoint more upright and honest officers to strengthen the bureaucracy and bring more transparency and accountability in governance.

Its important to have honest and upright officers across bureaucracy. But when people wielding power are compromised, the state suffers. I will take all measures to correct the course and bring discipline in bureaucracy: Shri @BSYBJP #NewBengaluruForNewIndia — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 22, 2018

BSY also attacked the Congress government for degrading the status of Bengaluru from a world-class IT city to a 'Garbage City' and shared his vision for the revival of the city.

Bengaluru dropped from 7th position in 2015 to 210th position in 2017 in Swatch Bharat Rankings. It is unfortunate, our city is reduced to Garbage city under Cong. We will implement best practices from across the world to end this menace: Shri @BSYBJP #NewBengaluruforNewIndia — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 22, 2018

BSY said that there was no dearth of funds for addressing the issues that plague the city what was needed is a strong political will to that.

There is no dearth of funds for solving the issues that plague namma Bengaluru. The only thing that is missing is a comprehensive plan and the necessary political will to address these issues. We will change the status quo: Shri @BSYBJP#NewBengaluruForNewIndia — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 22, 2018

''There is no dearth of funds for solving the issues that plague 'namma' Bengaluru. The only thing that is missing is a comprehensive plan and the necessary political will to address these issues. We will change the status quo,'' he tweeted.

He also promised to shut down many illegal cow slaughter houses functioning in and around the city and vowed to deal with them strictly.

''I am told that many illegal cow slaughter houses function in and around Bengaluru. We will have to deal with them strictly, even if it doesn't please everyone,'' BSY said in a one such tweet.

I am told that many illegal cow slaughter houses function in and around Bengaluru. We will have to deal with them strictly, even if it doesn't please everyone: Shri @BSYBJP#NewBengaluruForNewIndia — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 22, 2018

Amid escalating war of words between the two parties, there are intense speculations in the political circles in Karnataka that BSY will directly challenge Siddaramaiah in the upcoming assembly elections here. The Congress party has, meanwhile, welcomed this, saying if BSY contests elections against Siddaramaiah, it will only help the Congress win in the state.

The assembly elections in Karnataka is slated on May 12 and the poll results will be announced on May 15.