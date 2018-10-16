हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Karnataka woman thrashes bank manager accused of asking for sexual favours to approve her loan - Watch

DAVANGERE: A woman in Davanagere in Karnataka thrashed a bank manager who allegedly asked her for sexual favours to approve her loan. The bank manager was later arrested.

In a video that has now gone viral, a woman who he allegedly approached for sexual favours can be seen dragging the bank manager and hitting him with sandals, sticks and even slapping him several times. He was reportedly employed with DHFL bank.

The incident took place at Nijalingappa extension of the city. The woman was allegedly invited by the manager to his home. After she went there, she dragged him out of his house to thrash him.

He was later handed over to the women police. A case has been registered against him on the basis of a complaint. He has been put behind bars following the charges.

