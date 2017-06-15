close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 16:20
KSRTC bus hits bike, one killed on spot - Watch CCTV footage

Hunsur: One person was killed and another injured when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus hit their two-wheeler at Hunsur on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage of the horrific accident has gone viral and it clearly shows that the bus was being driven rashly. 

The speeding bus was coming from Periyapatna and was en route to Mysuru. 

Police have taken the KSRTC bus driver into custody.

As per the footage, the bus driver was about to hit a bike moving ahead of it. In a bid to prevent the accident, the driver abruptly moved towards the right side, hitting a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

Manjunath (35), who was riding the motorcycle, died on the spot, while Ravikiran, who was riding pillion, received injuries and has been hospitalised. The residents of Magali in Piriyapatna taluk were on way to KR Nagar to attend a fair.

Watch the video here:

‪‪Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation‬‪Mysore district‬‪Hunsur‬‬KSRTC bus accidentKSRTC accident

