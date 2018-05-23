Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka CM, BJP calls it 'Anti-People's Mandate Day'

New Delhi: After months of battling for political control in the state of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy is going to take oath as CM of the state - leading a cabinet that is likely to see more ministers from Congress than his own JDS. On the other side of the field, BJP - having given up power despite being the largest-single party - has said the swearing-in ceremony would be observed as 'Anti-People's Mandate Day.'

The root cause of BJP's displeasure stems from the fact that the party had to suffer an embarrassment in the Karnataka Assembly last week. BS Yeddyurappa - just two days after becoming CM - tendered his resignation because he won't have been able to prove majority. As a result, the JDS-Congress combine, which was a post-poll alliance - came together to stake claim to form the government.

BJP's angst against the alliance is primarily because during campaigning, Congress had called JDS as BJP's 'B Team'. Congress leaders had said JDS was working at the behest of BJP and only wanted to hurt its interest. Yet, the two parties came together to cross the majority mark and stake claim to form the government. BJP leaders repeatedly said that since the party got the largest number of seats on its own, it has the right to form the government. Without majority though, it was always going to be a tough ask.

Nonetheless, BJP has been saying both Congress and JDS do not have the support of people and have no right to form the next government. "Had people of Karnataka given BJP just a few more votes, we would have turned the state into a paradise," an emotional Yeddyurappa had said in a speech just before resigning.

Now, that same paradise is being promised by Kumaraswamy - the kingmaker who rose to become king. The BJP may be predicting a shaky alliance and one which does not have support of the people. For the JDS leader though, all is hunky dory and that his party and Congress are ready to serve people. There were some reports of rift regarding the post of deputy CM but on Tuesday, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state KC Venugopal confirmed that Karnataka Congress president G Parameshwara will be given that post. News agency PTI further quoted Venugopal as saying that Congress will have 22 ministers and JDS 12 in the state cabinet.

All eyes now are on Vidhan Soudha where the grand ceremony will take place on Wednesday evening - an event that would be attended by a long list of leaders of regional parties known for their opposition to BJP.