Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Exit Polls Live Updates

12 May 2018, 19:31 PM
Dugvijay News Exit Polls: BJP: 103-107, Congress: 76-80, JDS: 31-35, Others: 04-08 in Karnataka.
12 May 2018, 19:19 PM
According to Suvarna exit poll survey for Karnataka, Congress is likely to win 106-118 seats, BJP 79-92, JD-S 22-30 and others 1-4 seats in the southern state.
12 May 2018, 19:00 PM
12 May 2018, 18:57 PM
According to ABP-C Voter exit poll, BJP is likely to win 97-109 seats, Congress 87-99, JD-S 21-30 and others 1-8 in Karnataka.
12 May 2018, 18:48 PM
Republic TV Jan Ki Baat exit polls on Karnataka assembly elections 2018 predicts that BJP will be the single largest party with 95-114 seats. Congress is likely to win 73-82, JD-S 32-42 seats and other 2 to 3 seats in Karnataka. In the 2013 Karnataka elections, Congress had won 122 seats, BJP and JD-S had ended with 40 seats each while 22 seats were won by others and independents.
12 May 2018, 18:42 PM
According to IndiaTV-VMR exit poll, BJP may win 87 seats, Congress 97 seats, JD-S 35 seats in Karnataka, the survey predicts a hung assembly.
12 May 2018, 18:40 PM
News X-CNX exit poll survey predicts BJP will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka with 102-110 seats, Congress second with 72-78 seats, JD-S + third with 35-39 and others will get 3-5 seats.
12 May 2018, 18:37 PM
According to Times Now-VMR Exit poll on Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress will 90-103 seats, BJP 82-93, JDS 31-39 and others 2-4. Karnataka has 225-member assembly of which the voting takes place for 224 seats. But this time voting was held for 222 seats only. The results will be declared on May 15
12 May 2018, 18:33 PM
Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 with 106-118 seats, BJP second with 79-92, JD-S+ 22-30 and others 1 to 4, according to India Today-Axis My India Exit poll