Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Exit Polls Live Updates

 Karnataka assembly elections 2018 exit polls by different channels show the state is readying for a hung assembly. While some polls show Congress as the single largest party, others claim BJP will win the largest number of seats. JD-S will remain at the third spot. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 12, 2018 - 19:31
BENGALURU: Will Siddaramaiah-led Congress government retain power for a second consecutive term or the Narendra Modi-powered BJP foil its plan and make a comeback with BS Yeddyurappa at the helm in Karnataka? Will the Janata Dal (Secular) play a spoilsport for Congress and BJP and assume the kingmaker's role? All this will be clear when the votes polled for the 222 assembly seats on Saturday will be counted on May 15. But, before that, several exits polls have been conducted to gauge the voters' mind in Karnataka and give a glimpse of what this election has in store for nearly 5.06 crore electorate of the state. Karnataka assembly elections 2018 exit polls by different channels show the state is readying for a hung assembly. While some polls show Congress as the single largest party, others claim BJP will win the largest number of seats. JD-S will remain at the third spot. 

12 May 2018, 19:31 PM

Dugvijay News Exit Polls: BJP: 103-107, Congress: 76-80, JDS: 31-35, Others: 04-08 in Karnataka.

12 May 2018, 19:19 PM

According to Suvarna exit poll survey for Karnataka, Congress is likely to win 106-118 seats, BJP 79-92, JD-S 22-30 and others 1-4 seats in the southern state.

12 May 2018, 19:00 PM

12 May 2018, 18:57 PM

According to ABP-C Voter exit poll, BJP is likely to win 97-109 seats, Congress 87-99, JD-S 21-30 and others 1-8 in Karnataka. 

12 May 2018, 18:48 PM

Republic TV Jan Ki Baat exit polls on Karnataka assembly elections 2018 predicts that BJP will be the single largest party with 95-114 seats. Congress is likely to win 73-82, JD-S 32-42 seats and other 2 to 3 seats in Karnataka. In the 2013 Karnataka elections, Congress had won 122 seats, BJP and JD-S had ended with 40 seats each while 22 seats were won by others and independents.

12 May 2018, 18:42 PM

According to IndiaTV-VMR exit poll, BJP may win 87 seats, Congress 97 seats, JD-S 35 seats in Karnataka, the survey predicts a hung assembly.  

12 May 2018, 18:40 PM

News X-CNX exit poll survey predicts BJP will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka with 102-110 seats, Congress second with 72-78 seats, JD-S + third with 35-39 and others will get 3-5 seats.  

12 May 2018, 18:37 PM

According to Times Now-VMR Exit poll on Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress will 90-103 seats, BJP 82-93, JDS 31-39 and others 2-4. Karnataka has 225-member assembly of which the voting takes place for 224 seats. But this time voting was held for 222 seats only. The results will be declared on May 15 

12 May 2018, 18:33 PM

Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 with 106-118 seats, BJP second with 79-92, JD-S+ 22-30 and others 1 to 4, according to India Today-Axis My India Exit poll 

