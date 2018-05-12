Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Exit Polls Live Updates

BENGALURU: Will Siddaramaiah-led Congress government retain power for a second consecutive term or the Narendra Modi-powered BJP foil its plan and make a comeback with BS Yeddyurappa at the helm in Karnataka? Will the Janata Dal (Secular) play a spoilsport for Congress and BJP and assume the kingmaker's role? All this will be clear when the votes polled for the 222 assembly seats on Saturday will be counted on May 15. But, before that, several exits polls have been conducted to gauge the voters' mind in Karnataka and give a glimpse of what this election has in store for nearly 5.06 crore electorate of the state. Karnataka assembly elections 2018 exit polls by different channels show the state is readying for a hung assembly. While some polls show Congress as the single largest party, others claim BJP will win the largest number of seats. JD-S will remain at the third spot.

