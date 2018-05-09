Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 live updates

9 May 2018, 15:56 PM Making multiple fake voter ID Cards to win elections is the tactic of Congress, people should never forgive such party. Fearing a crushing defeat, Congress is indulging in all kinds of malpractices: PM Modi in Chikkamagaluru

9 May 2018, 15:56 PM If you look at Congress leadership, the kind of politics Rahul Gandhi's doing... when he says he can be the PM, no one takes him seriously. People think he's dreaming. Congress has failed in providing a strong leadership, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Hubli

9 May 2018, 15:55 PM Congress only wants to remain in power. In '78, Indira Ji came here, took your votes but never cared for people of this region. Congress never thought about the welfare of people of Chikmagalur. Sonia Ji too contested from Bellari, but what happened to promises made here, PM Modi questioned while addressing a rally.

9 May 2018, 15:54 PM The 'naamdaar' of Congress keeps getting promoted even if he doesn't do anything. He was made General Secretary of the party in '07. He said he'll make a young team and bring new ideas, it has been 11 yrs and things are still what they used to be, says PM Modi in Chikkamagaluru

9 May 2018, 15:52 PM You should have seen the Congress. We oppose PM, we speak against him but we respect PM's post. He thinks if he speaks against the Congress, against Siddaramaiah, his party will be benefited. But this shows PM's post in a bad light, he'll never understand this, says Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru

9 May 2018, 15:50 PM BJP is getting immense support in Karnataka. BJP will form the government in the state, says BJP President Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in Tumkur, Karnataka

9 May 2018, 12:30 PM What is the reason that small and micro scale industries are slowly being shut, says Rahul Gandhi.

9 May 2018, 12:28 PM We will change whatever law is troubling common man, says Rahul Gandhi.

9 May 2018, 12:27 PM We had brought Aadhaar card with the thought of providing ease to you, but the NDA government considers it a mean of controlling and monitoring. And you are being penalised because of their intentions, says Rahul Gandhi.

9 May 2018, 12:22 PM Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacts with women employees of garment industry in Bengaluru.

9 May 2018, 11:52 AM Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Bengaluru's Basavanagudi.

9 May 2018, 11:13 AM Even we have a remote control, but it's with the people of India. People of India are my high command, says PM Modi in Bangarpet in Karnataka.

9 May 2018, 11:12 AM Dr Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister for 10 years, but his remote control was with madam in 10 Janpath, says PM Modi in Bangarpet in Karnataka.

9 May 2018, 11:11 AM They believe in working for 'namdaar' and not for 'kaamdaar', says PM Modi in Bangarpet in Karnataka.

9 May 2018, 11:10 AM Dardaris in Congress are loyal to just 'Namdaar' family in Delhi, they are not loyal to people, says PM Modi in Bangarpet in Karnataka.

9 May 2018, 11:10 AM The mindset of Congress is such that people have given them the contract to indulge in dynasty politics and corruption, says PM Modi in Bangarpet in Karnataka.