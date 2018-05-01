Karnataka elections 2018 Live: PM Modi launches fierce attack Congress leadership

BENAGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first address in Mysuru on Tuesday in his ongoing five-day poll campaign launched a fiery attack on Congress and its leadership.

PM Modi, BJP's star-of-star campaigners, is expected to address a dozen rallies across five days in a campaign blitz. His first rally scheduled at 11:30 am at Santhemaranahalli. He'll then head to the coastal town of Udipi, where he will seek the blessings of the head of the Pejawar Matha, Vishvesha Tirtha. After, he is set to address a rally around 3 pm at the AGM College Ground in the temple town. His final stop of the day will be Chikkodi in northern Karnataka's Belagavi district, where he's addressing another rally.

The party hopes to overthrow the incumbent Siddaramiah-led Congress government, adding the 21st state to it's cap.

Karnataka is all set to go to polls in a single phase on May 12, with the counting of votes set for May 15.

The BJP, with its Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, is attempting to form the government for the second time in Karnataka. The Congress is looking to retain power under incumbent CM Siddaramaiah. The other major force in Karnataka politics - Deve Gowda's JD(S) - is also playing the game hard, perhaps with the hope of playing kingmaker.