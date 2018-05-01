Karnataka elections 2018 Live: PM Modi launches fierce attack Congress leadership

1 May 2018, 12:39 PM
Sonia Gandhi, as UPA chairperson, had said in 2005 that all households will be electrified by 2009 under ‘Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana’. Will she and her son Rahul Gandhi answer why this was not achieved? PM Modi #NammaModi pic.twitter.com/7BRaOfGWJ5
— BJP (@BJP4India) May 1, 2018
1 May 2018, 12:37 PM
Congress President has challenged me, if he speaks for 15 minutes in Parliament Modi will not be able to sit. He is correct, there is no way ordinary people like me, who do not even dress well, can sit with such high and mighty people like the Congress President: PM Modi
1 May 2018, 12:33 PM
I have something to say to Rahul. Speak 15 minutes without reading from a piece of paper. Language doesn't matter-- speak in Hindi or Kannada or your mother's language. And during those 15 minutes, try pronouncing Vishveshwarya five times: PM Modi
1 May 2018, 12:30 PM
We don't even have good clothes. We are kaamdaars. We event have the authority to sit in front of you: PM Modi
1 May 2018, 12:26 PM
Those who keep abusing us day and night do not tell why there are still 4 crore households without electricity. We have vowed to electrify these 4 crore households through ‘Saubhagya Yojana’ : PM Modi
1 May 2018, 12:26 PM
The Congress President is 'Namdaar' so how does he know about the efforts of 'Kaamdaars' : PM Modi
1 May 2018, 12:25 PM
In 2005, during the time of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh's government said they will provide electricity to every village by 2009. What happened to that? In any case, we saw how the Congress treated Manmohan Singh. They tore off ordinances and disrespected him: PM
1 May 2018, 12:20 PM
Congress today is led by people who have knowledge about the country's history, or know the national song Vande Mataram or have any clue about what their party members say: PM Modi
1 May 2018, 12:19 PM
We will not stop at just providing electricity to each house in every village. We'll keep our focus on development. But I want to ask those questioning us, what did you do in last 70 years? Four crore homes are yet to receive electricity. We will make sure that these 4 crore households gets free electricity: PM Modi
1 May 2018, 12:17 PM
BS Yeddyurappa is the hope of the people of Karnataka and he is going to be the next chief minister of the state: PM Modi
1 May 2018, 12:15 PM
18000 villages have electricity today because of the efforts of hard workers. I salute these people: PM Modi on Labour Day.
1 May 2018, 12:11 PM
News of Karnataka elections keeps coming in Delhi. But let me tell you, there's no BJP wave in Karnataka, there's a BJP storm in the state: PM MODI
1 May 2018, 12:08 PM
PM Modi addresses public rally in Mysuru's Santhemarahalli
1 May 2018, 12:08 PM
1 May 2018, 11:34 AM
Looking forward to being in Karnataka today. I will be addressing three rallies across the state. @BJP4Karnataka https://t.co/6X8rE9jkkL
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2018
1 May 2018, 11:02 AM
Modi's campaign blitz comes with just 11 days to go before Karnataka votes on its next government. The state is set to go to the polls in a single phase on May 12, with the counting of votes set for May 15.