Karnataka government formation live updates: Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Congress strategise; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks from sidelines

Ahead of taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy is slated to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. The leaders are expected to take final decision concerning formation of government. A decision is likely on the power sharing formula between the Congress and the JDS in the state during the meeting. This comes a day after Kumaraswamy told mediapersons on Sunday that a decision on allocation of portfolios was yet to be taken.

"Mostly on Wednesday there will be an oath-taking ceremony after that on Thursday we will complete the process of Speaker's election and trust vote," he had said.

Meanwhile, sources have told Zee News that that the two parties will work on a 20:13 agreement, wherein there would be 20 JDS and 13 Congress ministers in the government. Congress leader G Parameshwara is likely to be sworn in as the Deputy CM.

The swearing-in ceremony was likely to take place on Monday earlier but was deferred to May 23 as May 21 is the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. "We are going to take oath on Wednesday as Monday is Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary. That is not a proper date. In the entire country, all the Congress workers will be attending death anniversary events. Conducting oath taking ceremony at that time is not good," Kumaraswamy had said.

Here are the latest updates: