Looking forward to your love and support: Siddaramaiah ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections result

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is confident of the Congress party retaining power in the state as the votes for the Assembly elections are counter on May 15. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the veteran Congress leader has said that he feels “a deep sense of fulfilment”, adding that he has a list of things that he still “needs to do”.

Reaching out to the people of Karnataka, the Chief Minister has said that he is “looking forward to your love and support for doing more”.

I took charge as CM on 13th May 2013. Today I complete 5 years. As I look back on the 5 years I feel a deep sense of fulfilment. I do have a list of things we could do better; & a list of things that we need to do. I am looking forward to your love & support for doing more. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 13, 2018

With most exit polls predicting a hung Assembly in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah earlier dubbed them as “entertainment”. He had tweeted, “Exit opinion polls are entertainment for the next 2 days. Relying on poll of polls is like a person who can’t swim crossing a river on foot relying on a statistician who told him the average depth of the river is 4 feet... So, Dear party workers, supporters & well wishers, don’t worry about exit polls. Relax & enjoy your weekend.”

So, Dear party workers, supporters & well wishers, don’t worry about exit polls. Relax & enjoy your weekend. We are coming back. 2/2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 13, 2018

Confident of a victory, the CM had on Saturday thanked voters for their support. "We have fought this election on the plank of our 5-year performance and our vision for the state. I am confident the people of Karnataka will bless us to continue serving them," he said.

The high-stakes battle for the Karnataka Assembly ended on Saturday evening, with about 70 per cent voting being recorded till 6 p.m. All three main contenders for power - Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) - have claimed they would win hands down. Indicating a tight race between the BJP and the Congress, most exit polls forecast a hung assembly but gave the saffron party an edge with a possibility of the JD(S) emerging as the kingmaker.