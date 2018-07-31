हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Traffic rules

'Lord Ganesha' spreads awareness about road safety rules in Bengaluru

With incidents of road accidents on the rise, the Bengaluru Police took the help of 'Lord Ganesha' to spread awareness about safety rules in Karnataka's capital city. 'Lord Ganesha' is the second religious figure after 'Yamraj', the Hindu god of death, to work with Bengaluru Police to spread road safety awareness in the IT city.

Photo Credit: ANI

Bengaluru: With incidents of road accidents on the rise, the Bengaluru Police took the help of 'Lord Ganesha' to spread awareness about safety rules in Karnataka's capital city. 'Lord Ganesha' is the second religious figure after 'Yamraj', the Hindu god of death, to work with Bengaluru Police to spread road safety awareness in the IT city.

Bengaluru Police had a man dressed as 'Lord Ganesha' helping its officials during the road safety drive in Bengaluru on Monday. Both 'Lord Ganesha' and 'Yamraj' asked commuters to follow traffic rules, use helmets, respect the rights of pedestrians and not over speed.

'Lord Ganesha' was seen holding a placard with the message: "Protect your head, or end of dead (sic)”.

Earlier, the police had got a theatre artist to dress up as 'Yamraj' and explain to the commuters that if break traffic rules, then they could meet with a fatal accident. 'Yamraj' had also given roses to those found violating traffic rules while explaining to then not to do so or they would face legal trouble and such an act may also lead to loss of life and property.

Bengaluru Police is trying to inculcate the habit of obeying traffic rules in the city, which has witnessed exponential growth in the last couple of decades following the IT boom. The emphasis has been on catching hold of motorcyclists for not wearing helmets and car users for not wearing seatbelts.

"A small mistake can be deadly. Obey traffic rules and protect your life," 'Yamraj' was heard saying during the awareness drive.

Traffic rulesLord GaneshaYamrajBengaluru Police

