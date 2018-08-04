हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HD Kumaraswamy

Man arrested for derogatory post against Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Prashant Pujary, the administrator of the Facebook page 'Kudla Trolls', was taken into custody on Friday night. 

Man arrested for derogatory post against Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Mangalore: The Mangalore Police have arrested a man for trolling Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on social media.

Prashant Pujary, the administrator of the Facebook page 'Kudla Trolls', was taken into custody on Friday night.

He had allegedly uploaded a post abusing Kumaraswamy.

The police have booked the accused under Section 153 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kumaraswamy is the not the first one to become the victim of social media troll. Earlier, many political leaders faced such abuses on social media.

Last month, a man was arrested in Agra for allegedly posting an objectionable comment against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook.

