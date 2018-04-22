ModiIsComing: Karnataka BJP announces PM's visit in Game of Thrones style

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Udupi in poll-bound Karnataka on May 1, the announcement was made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a quirky manner. The twitter handle of Karnataka BJP, which has been extremely active in the run-up to the elections, posted a photo from the popular American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones to announce Modi's schedule for Udipi.

"PM Shri @narendramodi will be visiting Udupi on May 1st, 2018. He will be first visiting Udupi's Shri Krishna Mutt, and will later address a massive public rally in Udupi #ModiIsComing," BJP Karnataka tweeted. The photo posted along with the tweet has a message for Congress. It says, "Brace yourself Congress, Modi is coming."

PM Shri @narendramodi will be visiting Udupi on May 1st, 2018. He will be first visiting Udupi's Shri Krishna Mutt, and will later address a massive public rally in Udupi.#ModiIsComing pic.twitter.com/GTaUZghI2w — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 22, 2018

However, soon after the photo was tweeted, Twitter users started asking the logic behind why the photo of Ned Stark, a character why had been killed in the series, was used.

remove this picture please..it does not make any sense..ned stark was beheaded in the series — santosh (@santosh2304) April 22, 2018

Rofl... Ned Stark first big character to die in GoT.. Rofl. I can't stop laughing at you. — Save Hinduism from Hindutva (@Mr_Sameer1) April 22, 2018

There is a strong BJP presence in Udupi. The party is also planning to organise over 12 public meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for the party for the upcoming Assembly elections, voting for which will be held on May 12. The party is hoping that Modi's magic will work in favour of the party and will help them remove the Siddaramaih-led Congress government in the state.

The PM had previously held public meetings in Davangere and Mysuru in March where he had listed out the policies that the government had brought for the welfare of the people. He had also hit out at the Siddaramaiah for lack of development initiatives in the state.

The Karnataka and the BJP are in a direct fight in the state. While the BJP is putting all its might to win the election and make it the 22nd state where there it rules, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to keep hold of the state. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning vigourously throughtout the state for the party.

Rahul, too, had visited Udipi in March where he had accused the BJP of dividing people despite its talk of dharma. "BJP people talk about dharma, but wherever they go, they divide people by pitting one against the other. On one side they praise Basavanna and Narayana Guru (social reformers), and on the other every day they indulge in things that these two great people fought against," he had said.