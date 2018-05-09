No anti-incumbency against Modi government, doing what we promised: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has claimed that there is absolutely no anti-incumbency factor against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Speaking exclusively to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Shah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is showing to people the poll promises it fulfilled.

According to the BJP national president, it is the work done by the party and the promises fulfilled that would get them blessings from people.

“There is absolutely no anti-incumbency factor. In 2014, we promised what we would do. Now, we are showing what all we have done. In fact, it is this that will help BJP get blessings from people,” Shah told Zee News.

The BJP chief also talked about various rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka and other states in the past. According to Shah, it is unfortunate that the country previously had a Prime Minister who did not take part in election rallies.

Shah asserted that reaching out to people by political leaders, including the Prime Minister of the country, is part of the democracy. “We have to listen to the people, talk to them and devise how best to help them. There is nothing wrong in that. He (PM Modi) is a popular leader, why won't he reach out to people?” he said.

He further hit out at the Karnataka government saying law and order in the state had collapsed and the interest of the common man has been ignored under Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

"Farmers are committing suicide - in fact there has been a 173% jump in farmer suicides since Congress came to power in the state. Karnataka needs a government which listens to the needs of the people, that worries for them and works for them," said the BJP president.

Defending BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, Shah said that cases against the former chief minister have been quashed and there is no trial against him currently. “There is no case against Yeddyurappa and he has passed all tests,” said Shah.