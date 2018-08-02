Parties divided over North Karnataka Bandh call across 13 districts on Thursday

BANGALORE: A day-long bandh has been called on Thursday, August 2, in 13 districts of north Karnataka by several Kannada activists and political outfits over the alleged neglect of the region.

The activists are also protesting over discrimination in the allocation of funds for the region in the recent budget presented by state Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and on the inadequate representation in the Karnataka state cabinet.

According to reports, several outfits are divided over supporting the bandh.

The bandh was initially called by Uttara Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti, but they later withdrew the bandh following assurances from Kumaraswamy.

However, Uttar Karnataka Raitha Sangh has decided to continue with the bandh. Several Kannada activists are likely to stage a protest in Hassan, Karnataka.

Meanwhile, reports of few districts choosing to stay away from the Bandh is emerging.

Calling the bandh "BJP sponsored", Karnataka Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar said, "Uttara Karnataka bandh is sponsored by BJP...Where did the issue start? Who has spoken? They are the ones who are dividing the state."

"At any cost, this government and Congress party will take Akhanda Karnataka (United Karnataka) forward; we will not allow any injustice to happen to any part of this state..We will treat everyone equally," he said.

Uttara Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti representatives earlier met Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who sought to mollify them by expressing his government's strong commitment for the region's development.

He also said the state government was mulling shifting certain government offices to the 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' in the region, in an attempt to address alleged discrimination.

BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa has blamed Kumaraswamy for giving room to the demand for statehood for North Karnataka.

He, however, did not support dividing Karnataka and said whatever shortcomings were there could be set right.

